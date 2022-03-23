Organic Italian is good enough to eat – and we’re not talking food!

Organic Italian is now open in Dún Laoghaire. And, while the all-natural hair salon might be mistaken for a high-end restaurant, in fact, practically all of the haircare, skincare and wellness products at the unique hairdressers are actually fresh and good enough to eat.

First opened in Dalkey, the unique plant-based hair salon is a haven of natural sustainable pampering, without a plastic or synthetic ingredient anywhere to be found.

Now located on Upper George's Street in Dún Laoghaire, near the People’s Park, Organic Italian boasts a gorgeous wellbeing store and shop out front, with the team’s sought-after ‘Conlemany’ hair services tucked away at the back.

Owned and run by Italian couple, Francesco Piccolo and Ivana Margarini, the renowned hairdressing duo now work with Carlotta, Ivana’s daughter, and a team of stylists, trained in the ‘Conlemany’ practice.

From the Italian meaning ‘with the use of hands’ Conlemany at Organic Italian hairdressing sees your stylist devise individual handcrafted organic treatments to nourish and protect your hair.

All colours, conditioning and scalp treatments are made from pure organic ingredients that are vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly.

Ivana Margarini and Francesco Piccolo

Organic oils, clay, herbs, flowers and vegetable butters are mixed to produce individual treatments, according to Ivana Margarini.

“We do a scalp test using a magnifying camera to assess follicles and determine a suitable natural formula. We view haircare as an experience with nature and use natural high-performing product for beautiful hair and a healthy scalp. Our hair masks and dyes are so pure you can eat them.”

Sustainable Salon & Store Offering

The innovative hairdressers also sell their own Conlemany organic and plant-based shampoos and conditioners that are made to their special recipes in Italy, with bio plastic packaging from renewable sources. Francesco and Ivana make their natural, non-toxic hair dyes, face masks and hair treatments for clients, fresh on-site, for use in the salon, or for people to make-up themselves at home.

Both stylists trained at prestigious Italian hair academies, worked for top salons, and curated hair for major fashion shows and styling exhibitions. They adopted a completely organic more sustainable lifestyle over fifteen years ago in Italy, before coming to Ireland, and adapted their successful haircare careers similarly.

The new store and salon are fitted out in natural and recycled materials, and purchasing is from fair trade networks and eco-sustainable projects that are vegan, organic and artisan in so far as possible.

Natural skincare, soaps, essential oils, food and clothing is all stocked in the gorgeous eco-friendly vegan store in Dún Laoghaire. Most products can be refilled, and all packaging is recycled.

The zero-waste policy also extends to Conlemany natural candles with coconut, that not only fragrance and light the room, but can be used as skin lotion too, thanks to their high-quality organic, fair trade Ireland waxes.

The all-natural products and haircare treatments are perfect for anyone with allergies or skin sensitivity, Ivana Margarini says.

“A healthy organic lifestyle means caring not only about what we put into our bodies, but also about what we put on our bodies. The skin is our largest organ, and anything we use on it is absorbed into the bloodstream. So, an organic diet for our hair and scalp makes sense”.

Pregnant women, those trying to conceive, or people with illness, especially having cancer treatment, who want to reduce their toxic load, make a beeline for gentle Conlemany haircare at the Italian salon.

A range of haircare and gift items is also sold on the Organic Italian Hairdressing website. Detail on the pure organic range, hairstyling, treatments and pricing is at www.organicitalianhair.bio.