Oprah shares revealing preview clip of Meghan and Harry’s interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sat down with famed American talk-show host Oprah Winfrey for a rare tell-all interview.

Sharing a revealing trailer for the interview, which will air this Sunday, March 7 on CBS, Oprah explains that “no subject is off-limits.”

The teaser trailer starts by showing us both Meghan and Oprah sitting opposite each other, socially distanced, with the 67-year-old host asking Meghan the all-important question, “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”

Throughout the preview clip, Meghan is seen wearing a long-sleeved black belted maxi dress, with beautiful floral embroidery details, as she lovingly rubs her growing baby bump which is clearly in view.

Oprah then outlines the intention of the interview, saying, “I just want to make it clear to everybody, there is no subject that is off-limits.”

While we don’t hear what Meghan has to say in this compilation of clips from the interview, we do get to hear a couple of Oprah’s responses. One of Oprah’s most interesting lines from this preview being her responding to Meghan, saying, “almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point.”

At one point in this trailer we get to see a clip of Prince Harry admitting his biggest fear was “history repeating itself,” most likely referring to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Oprah then remarks that the two have “said some pretty shocking things here,” as the camera pans to show Meghan and Harry holding each other’s hand for support.

You can check out the full teaser trailer below;