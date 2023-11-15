One Tree Hill’s Jana Kramer announces birth of baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Jana Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell as they have welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world together.

Jana is already mum to seven-year-old Jolie and four-year-old Jace, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, but this new arrival is her and Allan’s first child together.

The former One Tree Hill actress announced the wonderful news of her baby boy’s birth on social media, revealing his adorable name is Roman James Russell.

Sharing a collection of gorgeous photos to her 2.1M Instagram followers, Jana described the bundle of joy as a ‘miracle’.

She captioned the sweet post, “Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell. Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs 1oz”.

Many fans and famous faces rushed to the comments to congratulate Jana and Allan on the arrival of Roman.

Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke wrote, “Congratulations to you and your beautiful family!”.

“Love the name! Congrats”, said Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson.

The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti added, “So cute!!! Congratulations!!!”.

Kramer also shared more of an insight into her son’s birth and the meaning behind his name with People as she revealed, “Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell”.

“We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together”.

The 39-year-old continued, “The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone, it's just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them”.

At the beginning of November, Jana shared her excitement that it was finally the month her baby would arrive in. The former 90210 star previously announced that her son was due on December 2, but explained that she had to move her C-section forward.

She penned, “November. I can’t believe THE month is already here. Feels like it was just end of march when we found out about and now the big month is finally here”.

“(Because I know I’ll get comments about why this month and not on due date which is 12.2….because of growing fibroid we are doing c section earlier)”.