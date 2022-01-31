One to watch: Netflix share first look at ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

If you’re on the lookout for a new, suspense-filled drama to sink your teeth into, then you’ve simply got to check out Anatomy of a Scandal when it arrives on Netflix this coming April.

Set in London, Anatomy of a Scandal is the long awaited television adaptation of the international bestselling novel of the same name, by Sarah Vaughan.

As described by Netflix, a psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege.

James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home — James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light.

However, Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.

If that chilling synopsis isn’t enough to entice you, then perhaps their star-studded cast might? It stars Sienna Miller (American Sniper, The Loudest Voice) as Sophie, Michelle Dockery (The Gentleman, Downton Abbey) as Kate, Rupert Friend (Homeland, The French Dispatch) as James and Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Charlie's Angels) as Olivia.

Speaking about her exciting new starring role, Sienna said, “I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie. She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew.”

According to the show’s co-creators, David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, Anatomy of a Scandal focuses on “Sex .Power. Privilege. Based on Sarah's addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent.”

Anatomy of a Scandal will premiere on Netflix this coming April 15.