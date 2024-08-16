One of the best movie musicals will be on the telly this weekend

It’s finally the weekend!

After a long week, we’re more than ready to relax over the next few days and take some well-deserved rest.

As part of that much-needed chillaxing, we’re in the mood to snuggle up on the sofa with a feel-good film… because there’s enough doom and gloom in the world at the moment!

Thankfully, this weekend, one of our favourite movie musicals of all time will be airing on the telly, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

Credit: Warner Bros.

On Saturday night, BBC Two will be giving us the 2021 screen adaptation of In The Heights.

Based on the hit Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this glorious film follows Usnavi (played by Anthony Ramos), a down-on-his-luck bodega owner in New York, who longs to return home to his beloved Dominican Republic.

When a blackout grips Washington Heights, Usnavi and the rest of his neighbours are bonded together through the sweltering summer heat. After an unexpected chain of events changes the dynamic of the neighborhood, will Usnavi ever be able to chase his dream of making it out of New York?

Credit: Warner Bros.

Directed by Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu and also starring Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz and Corey Hawkins, In The Heights is a must-watch if you’re a musicals lover.

So, grab your besties and the biggest bowl of popcorn you can find, as In The Heights will be airing tomorrow night (Saturday, August 16) on BBC Two at 6:55pm.