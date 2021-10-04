One of our favourite Saoirse Ronan films is on the telly tonight

Congratulations — you’ve made it through yet another Monday (just about)! To celebrate, why not treat you and your sisters, housemates or gal pals to a good, old-fashioned movie night?

As it happens, one of our favourite coming-of-age films starring Oscar nominated Irish actress Saoirse Ronan is going to be airing on the telly this evening, and it’s just what we need right now.

The 2017 dramedy, Lady Bird, is going to be airing on TG4 tonight, so gather the snacks, jump into your jammies and get cosy, because it’s just about the perfect film for a dreary October evening like this one.

The film follows Ronan in the starring role of Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson, who’s a teenager going through the many ups and downs one experiences in their senior year of high school. The film was written and directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women) in her solo directorial debut.

It’s set in the very early 2000’s, in Sacramento, California and largely follows the strained relationship between Lady Bird and her mother, Marion, played by the talented Laurie Metcalf (The Big Bang Theory).

Consisting of quite an impressive cast list, the film also stars Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, and Lois Smith.

The film was extremely well received upon its release, earning five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Ronan for Best Actress and Metcalf for Best Supporting Actress. It also won two Golden Globe awards, as well as being nominated in a further two categories.

Overall though, Lady Bird is a refreshing take on adolescent struggles, featuring flawless back-and-forth dialogue and delightfully raw and comical acting performances.

So, get cosy on the couch this evening at 9:30pm, as Lady Bird airs on TG4. In the meantime, check out the trailer below;