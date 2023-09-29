One of our favourite classic rom-coms is on the telly this weekend

Finally, we’ve made it to the weekend!

After a rough week with the stormy weather, we’re beyond excited to chill out over the next few days. We’ve already got a spot saved for ourselves on the sofa!

Nowadays, with the endless number of streaming services available, it can become increasingly hard to know which movie we’d like to watch.

Thankfully, the producers at RTÉ2 have made an impeccable choice this weekend, as they have decided to show one of the all-time rom-com classics – and starring our favourite rom-com lead, too!

Credit: Universal

Tonight, the channel will be airing Four Weddings and a Funeral, led by rom-com legend Hugh Grant.

Created by the iconic film producer Richard Curtis, this 1994 hit stars Grant as Charles, an English bachelor who attends one of his friends’ weddings with the rest of the gang.

There, he meets and instantly falls for Carrie (Andie MacDowell), an American guest. Despite struggling to express his feelings, Charles end up spending the night with Carrie. When the pair eventually go their separate ways, they are convinced that they will never see each other again – but of course, this is a rom-com!

Credit: Universal

Over the next few months, Charles and Carrie weave in and out of each other’s lives. However, will the stars ever align for the two of them to be together?

With an all-star cast including Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and John Hannah, we’ll never get tired of watching this classic!

Four Weddings and a Funeral airs tonight, September 29, on RTÉ2 at 10pm.