One of our fave S Club 7 singers is expecting their first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Hannah Spearritt and her boyfriend Adam Thomas who are expecting their first child together.

The former S Club 7 member is due to give birth very soon. She revealed to OK! Magazine that her due date is just around the corner.

The Never Had A Dream Come True singer and her personal trainer boyfriend will be welcoming their baby in December.

The parents-to-be announced the pregnancy quite late due to Hannah’s previous struggles.

The Casualty actress bravely opened up about her heartache after suffering two miscarriages in the past. The Don’t Stop Movin’ singer suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2014.

“I had [a miscarriage] a few years previously with another partner,” she shared.

“They both happened early on in the pregnancies, around the five-week mark. It’s such an upsetting thing so it’s made it hard to relax this time, especially during the first few months,” she explained.

The EastEnders actress said that harrowing time has helped her appreciate this pregnancy even more: “Going through all that makes this pregnancy even more special, though.”

“I feel very lucky that everything has been okay this time,” the 37-year-old added.

We are so excited for Hannah and Adam to welcome their daughter in December. Talk about the perfect Christmas present.