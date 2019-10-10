The Rotunda: One mum shares her story of postnatal depression

In honour of World Mental Health Day, The Rotunda will deal with the difficult subject of post natal depression in tonight’s emotional episode.

Tonight, we meet mum-to-be Ciara and her husband PJ who are preparing to welcome their second child into the world.

The couple are obviously excited about the pending arrival of their baby, but Ciara is worried she may have a relapse of the post natal depression she had after the birth of her first child.

It is thought as many as one in six mums experience post natal depression, although the figure could be higher. Mums tend to minimise or hide these feelings from family and friends as long as they can. Many have an unfounded fear that people will judge them or that social services will become involved. Many think they are alone in suffering with this, whereas nothing could be further from the truth.

Ciara’s story is one that resonates with many of us mums. Her courage and strength is beyond admirable. Sharing your struggles with the public isn’t easy, but it will help tackle the stigma.

Also on tonight’s episode of The Rotunda are young couple Sophie and Daryl, who don’t know the sex of their unborn child but their choice of names is proving confusing for midwife Veronica.

Mum-of-two Daniela is wondering if childbirth will be any easier this time around though it’s been 13 years since she had her last child.

Opera singer Ioana meanwhile is hoping the time spent at breastfeeding classes will be a help once her first baby is born.

The Rotunda continues tonight at 9.30pm on RTÉ2