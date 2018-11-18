OMG, this Barbie vegan palette is giving us all the ’90s feels

Christmas is only weeks away (eeek) which means that Santa is coming soon and that has us thinking – about pressies, obvs.

There is so much sh*t we wanna get, and then we found out that an ode to our childhood existed in a make-up palette.

Say hello to the collab of dreams – NCLA Beauty and Barbie.

NCLA, a Los Angeles vegan beauty brand have joined forces with Mattel for a stunning all-pink collection featuring Barbie-themed nail polish, cuticle oil, lippies and nail wraps.

And if the nostalgia wasn't enough already, all of the products are presented in ‘90s-themed patterns.

NCLA CEO Elin Dannerstedt said, “My vision for this collaboration was to take you back to the ‘90s, playing with Totally Hair Barbie or Malibu Barbie or even just regular Barbie.”

She continued, “Every single detail is created after a real Barbie pattern, quote, and not to mention, a miniature Barbie nail polish box! Can you even?”

The cuticle oil actually smells like bubblegum and the nail wraps come in four cute styles – a Saved By the Bell-esque print, a classic Barbie print, a playful palm tree pattern and a ’90s design.

And it's limited edition so grab it while it's hot.

ALL together now, ''I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world...''