OMG, one of our FAVE shows is now on Netflix

Netflix have decided to be absolute legends.

Why, you ask?

Because they are adding a whole slew of new titles and we are not able to handle the excitement.

Probably even more so because DERRY GIRLS is one of those shows.

This Irish series, which is already a huge hit in the UK , is set in 1990's Northern Ireland during teh Troubles.

It follows a group of school girls who attend a Catholic school – it is historical and hilarious and we adore it.

Created and written by Lisa McGee, we get to hang out with 16-year-old's Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Michelle's English cousin, James (Dylan Llewellyn), as they navigate their teens.

It's a Christmas miracle!!! Derry Girls on Netflix!? I am so excited. — Krista (@migrainekrista) December 2, 2018

Season One, which was released in January of this year, was unreal so we can only imagine that Season Two is gonna be even better.

It's another reason why we will be glued to our telly's for all of December but sure look, isn't that what winter is all about?!