Olympian Dame Laura Kenny announces gender of baby

Dame Laura Kenny has announced the gender of her baby that is due in July of this year.

The Olympic cyclist announced she was expecting again with her husband Sir Jason in January of this year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2021 and an ectopic pregnancy two months later.

Speaking to OK!, Laura revealed that the couple are having a baby boy and opened up about how they are feeling now that they know what they're having.

“We didn’t have a preference, as we’ve been through so much trauma we just wanted a baby that was well”, Laura explained.

Laura and Jason are already proud parents to their five-year-old son, Albie, and said that they asked him if he’d prefer a baby brother or sister.

“But we asked Albie what he wanted and he kept saying a little boy. I said to him, ‘What happens if we get a baby sister?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t want it’”.

The 30-year-old continued, “I’ve never felt so relieved as when we got the result. We showed him the scan and he said, ‘I hope he grows up quickly.’ He wants the baby to be born aged five!”.

The Olympic pair already have a name chosen for their new arrival but won’t be revealing it until he makes his way into the world.

They did hint at the style of name they like by saying, “I love a name that can be shortened. Albie is Albert Louie and there’s an abbreviation again this time”.

“I feel choosing the name is important for Jase, as it helps him feel connected”, Kenny added.

Laura also revealed she’s been experiencing lots of pregnancy symptoms, including morning sickness, but after having two baby losses, she doesn’t want to complain as she finds the side effects reassuring.

“It’s been difficult feeling so tired and sick while looking after Albie, but it’s good difficult. I’d rather have every symptom under the sun, because the symptoms are reassuring”.

“When I get heartburn, because I got heartburn with Albie, I’m downing Gaviscon going, ‘Yes!’ When I feel really sick, I’m like, ‘Yay!’”.