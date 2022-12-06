Olly Murs shares wedding plans: “All I am doing is signing cheques”

Olly Murs has shared an insight into his wedding plans after getting down on one knee to his fiancée Amelia Tank in June of this year.

Olly revealed that the plans for their wedding, which will take place in 2023, have been ‘stressful’ but his wife-to-be has been doing most of the organising, leaving him to ‘sign the cheques’.

Speaking to OK! Olly explained, “Wedding plans are in full flow. God only knows what we’re going to do, where it’s going to be, but we’re getting there. It’s stressful. [Amelia] told me the other day, ‘I never planned my wedding’”.

“Most women have already planned what their wedding is going to be like. She is on it now. She’s like, “I now know exactly what I want.” So we’re getting there. We’re working together as a team”.

“Yeah, all I am doing is signing cheques. I’m the one who is paying for it – that’s all I’m doing!”.

When opening up about their engagement, which took place on a cliff in Cornwell when the pair were on a trip there during the summer, the Dance With Me Tonight singer said, “Oh my God, I was so nervous. It was so daunting, even though I knew she was going to say yes”.

“I’m glad to have done it. When you’re proposing to anyone, you feel like it’s a real moment. But I’m so happy that I did it and it went really well”.

The 38-year-old also spoke about his hopes to someday be a dad. “I am a grown up now. We’re getting married, I’ve got a dog, then I’ll hopefully be a dad at some point. That’d be nice”.

Olly and Amelia met at a gym in 2019 and after a short time dating, the couple called it quits as Olly felt “all over the place”.

After realising how much he cared for Amelia, Olly decided to reach out to her and the pair began their relationship again. “I had an epiphany. I was like, ‘What am I doing? She’s perfect, she’s the one for me”.