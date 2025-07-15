Olly Murs marks wedding anniversary ahead of second child’s birth

Olly Murs is celebrating his marriage!

Two years ago today (July 15), the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker tied the knot with his wife, Amelia.

The couple have since welcomed their daughter Madison in April of last year, and are now expecting their second child together.

In honour of their special occasion, both Olly and Amelia have taken the opportunity to share heartfelt tributes to one another.

Earlier today, Olly took to Instagram to upload a stunning snap of the newlyweds dancing together on their wedding day.

“Sometimes I look at my wife and think, damn she is one lucky lady,” the 41-year-old joked in his caption.

“Happy 2 years married darlin x life with you is the best x,” Olly wrote further.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram account, Amelia shared a video montage of their wedding weekend, including footage of Olly tearing up at the end of the aisle, and their lavish ‘Murs Fest’ festival-style reception.

“2 years ago today I married the man of my dreams. My soulmate. My forever,” Amelia penned in the caption of her video.

“And now we have a little growing family of our own. Life started when I met you my darling! I love you sooo much xx,” she added.

Following their sweet tributes to each other, Olly and Amelia have continued to receive well-wishes from their fanbase.

“Happy anniversary Olly and Amelia, stunning couple,” one follower commented.

“Happy anniversary to you both! Such a power couple,” another gushed.

“The most beautiful family!!! Happy anniversary,” a third fan replied.

Olly and Amelia’s wedding anniversary comes just a few months after they confirmed that they will soon be welcoming their second child together.

On April 18, the expectant parents shared a video announcement on Instagram. The clip showcases Amelia and Olly on a walk outside, before Olly raises one-year-old Madison onto his shoulders and Amelia unveils a strip of sonograms.

“We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way,” they wrote in their joint caption.