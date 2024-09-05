Olly Murs fans speculate as he teases huge career announcement

Olly Murs is celebrating!

This year marks 15 years since the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker burst onto our screens on ITV’s The X Factor.

Since then, Olly has had a successful career in the worlds of both music and television presenting, most recently touring across the UK with Take That as their support act.

Now, as he prepares to mark 15 years of his career, Olly has informed fans that they can expect a huge announcement from him tomorrow (September 6).

Earlier today, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage of his music career so far, beginning with his X Factor audition from 2009. The video then flashes through performances from every year since then.

“15 years!!! Make sure you’re signed up to the link in my bio!” Olly teased in his caption, before going on to confirm when fans can expect his announcement.

“And set your alarms for tomorrow morning!!!” he added.

Following his exciting update, many fans of the Heart Skips a Beat singer have been taking to his comments section to speculate about what his news could be.

“Oh gosh it has to be new music and a tour,” one fan hoped.

“Well that’s one way to make us feel old! Excited to see what’s to come Murs xx,” another replied.

“Omg this is so exciting.. Bring on next year. More amazing memories to be made,” a third fan added.

Olly’s latest career move comes just a few months after he became a dad for the first time.

On April 17, Olly announced that his wife Amelia had given birth to the couple’s first child together, a baby daughter.

At the time, the new dad took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of himself and Amelia leaving hospital and carrying their newborn in a car seat.

“Our mini murs has arrived! Madison we love you so much already x,” Olly and Amelia penned in their caption.