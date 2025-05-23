Olly Murs cancels concerts after walking off stage during Glasgow show

Olly Murs has canceled two of his upcoming concerts, just hours after he walked off stage in Scotland.

Last night, the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker was performing in Glasgow as part of his ongoing ‘15 Years Of Hits’ UK tour. However, just six songs into his setlist, Olly was forced to walk off stage with a failing voice.

Now, Olly has announced that he has cancelled his Manchester and Birmingham shows, which were due to take place tonight (May 23) and tomorrow (May 24). The singer’s tour is scheduled to wrap on Sunday (May 25), with a sold out show at London’s The O2.

Earlier today, Olly took to social media to release a health update on his voice.

“Never expected to be writing this today. To everyone in Glasgow last night, I want to start by saying sorry. What happened last night has never happened to me before and I’m truly gutted and upset about it. In 15 years I’ve never had to leave the stage after 30 minutes into a show, but my voice was failing me,” he began.

“I was panicking and worrying on what to do which gave me no choice but to address it. The thought of upsetting people and letting you the fans down has hit me hard today,” the 41-year-old continued.

“To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham I’m deeply sorry but I am unfortunately going to have to cancel my shows there this weekend. I have contracted a respiratory infection and have been instructed to go on a strict 48 hour voice rest by the doctor,” Olly confirmed.

“I’m so sorry to let my fans down, I’m hoping to be fighting fit in a few days to finish this amazing 15 year celebratory tour with a bang,” he concluded, adding: “All fans will be refunded directly from their point of purchase. This will happen automatically over the next week.”

Many of Olly’s fans have since been expressing their well-wishes, with one commenting: “We are so proud of you, get better soon!”

“Your health’s more important Olly really hope you get better soon,” another agreed.