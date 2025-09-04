Olly Murs announces birth of second child & shares sweet name

Olly Murs is now a father-of-two!

The Dance With Me Tonight singer has announced that his wife Amelia has given birth to their second child together.

The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby boy, who joins their one-year-old daughter Madison.

Olly recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of his son’s safe arrival.

On his Instagram page, the 41-year-old posted his first photo as a family-of-four, showcasing Olly and Amelia carrying firstborn Madison and their baby boy home from hospital.

“Walking out as four,” the former X Factor star wrote in his caption, before going on to unveil his son’s name for the first time.

“Welcome to the world, our little Albert,” Olly penned.

Following his exciting news, many of Olly’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to his comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Awww a little boy. So made up for you both. Congratulations guys, love yas xxx,” replied former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright, who became a dad for the first time this year with the birth of his daughter, Palma.

“Cuuuuuuuuute!!! Huge congratulations to the four of you! Xxx,” commented podcaster and former I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher.

“Congratulations guys,” added reality star Vicky Pattison.

On April 18, Olly and Amelia delighted their fanbase when they confirmed that they were expecting their second child together.

At the time, the expectant parents shared a video announcement on social media. The clip showcased Amelia and Olly on a walk outside, before Olly raised one-year-old Madison onto his shoulders and Amelia unveiled a strip of sonograms.

“We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way,” they wrote in their joint caption.

Olly and Amelia first met through Instagram in 2019, but it wasn’t until the following year that they decided to go public with their romance. The pair later went on to tie the knot in July 2023, hosting a three-day wedding festival.

They became parents together for the first time last April, with the birth of their daughter Madison.