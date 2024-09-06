Olly Murs announces anniversary tour to celebrate 15 years of music

Olly Murs is going back on tour!

The Dance With Me Tonight has announced that he will be embarking on a tour next year to celebrate 15 years of his music career.

Olly, who first launched his career as a singer on The X Factor in 2009, will be performing across the UK and Ireland, with early 2000s boyband Blue also appearing as his support act.

The ‘15 Years of Hits Tour’ will begin in Plymouth on April 24, before wrapping up in London’s O2 Arena on May 17.

Earlier today, Olly took to Instagram to officially announce the tour, alongside a video of him reuniting with the four members of Blue – Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan.

“Next year I’m Celebrating 15 unbelievable years by going on tour!!” the 40-year-old began in his caption.

“Doing what I love best will be truly special but to top it off I’m taking a band with me who I was obsessed with in my college years, BLUE!! No doubt the pranks and banter will be free-flowing but most importantly it’s going to be a great night for the fans to enjoy, I can’t wait!!” he teased.

The popstar went on to detail that tickets for his upcoming tour go on general sale next Friday (September 13) at 10am.

Olly concluded his update by exclaiming: “See you there you legends.”

Following his exciting announcement, many of Olly’s fans have been taking to his comments section to express their delight.

“Amazing way to celebrate,” one fan replied.

“This is gonna be so good,” another praised.

“Omgg!! Best news ever so excitingggg,” a third fan commented.

This will be Olly’s first headline tour since he became a dad for the first time earlier this year. On April 17, Olly and his wife Amelia announced that they had welcomed a baby daughter.

“Our mini murs has arrived! Madison we love you so much already x,” they penned in their joint caption, alongside a sweet snap of themselves leaving hospital with Madison.