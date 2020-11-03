Ollie Locke heartbroken after dream wedding venue refuse gay marriage

Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke opened up about the heartache he felt after finding out that his dream wedding venue won’t allow gay marriages.

The 31-year-old and his fiancé Gareth Locke explained to pal Sophie Hermann on last night’s episode of the reality show, that while same-sex marriage is legal by law, it is still not recognised by the Church of England.

“We found this beautiful church,” Gareth said when Sophie asked if the two had decided on a venue yet. “We were starting to go through the process, imagining our wedding there, how we were going to do it, and then we found out that basically we can’t actually get married there.”

Credit: instagram.com/ollielockeworld

“They don’t do gay marriages,” Ollie added, solemnly. “Obviously I must admit that was the most upset I’ve been for a long time. Because we’ve obviously fought for so many years for all of this and we’re so delighted that it’s now a legal situation that we are allowed to get married, and we wanted to celebrate that.”

“And for someone to literally turn around and say, ‘You can’t I’m afraid, we’ll give you a blessing…’,” Ollie recalled, visibly upset.

This then brought them onto the topic of honeymoons, something all married couples look forward to following their nuptials. However, for Ollie and Gareth this too was a bit of a challenge, and a harsh reality that they were forced to face yet again.

Credit: instagram.com/ollielockeworld

“There’s somewhere that everyone goes on their honeymoons, that we can’t go,” Ollie revealed, to which Gareth explained, “We can’t go there out of principal because they, well…”

“Because they don’t agree with gay marriage,” Ollie said. Unfortunately there are still many places around the world who are still vehemently against homosexuals. Not only might Ollie and Gareth be quite uncomfortable if they were to travel there, it might also be unsafe and dangerous.

“It’s one of those things that until you’re doing something like this you don’t really realise how unequal things still are,” Ollie said disappointingly.