Olivia Rodrigo has the BEST reaction to Grammy nominations

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced last night, and unsurprisingly, 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo swept the board, receiving a total of seven nominations.

Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, the Drivers License singer shared her emotional reaction.

“Woke up this morning to 7 Grammy nominations,” Olivia wrote alongside a photo of a celebratory cake with the words, ‘You Did It Bitch! 7,’ iced on top.

Continuing, Olivia explains, “When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the staples center, where the Grammys took place every year. I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners names in wide eyed wonder.”

“I went to the Grammy museum so many of my free weekends because I was so fascinated by the history of the show and all of the incredible musicians that made it up. Many dreams have come true for me this year but this one is probably the most meaningful,” she gushed.

“Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and supported the songs I write and thank you to @recordingacademy for the recognition. I’m beyond humbled. Truly a day I will never forget. So grateful aghhh,” the singer-songwriter sweetly wrote.

Olivia was nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocals Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.

Other artists who received quite a few Grammy nominations include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

However, we have a little while to wait for the results, as the Grammys are due to air this coming January 31, 2022.