Olivia Munn reveals how son’s birthday didn’t quite go to plan

Olivia Munn has been celebrating her son.

The Newsroom actress shares Malcolm with her husband, comedian John Mulaney. The pair recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Méi, into the world via surrogacy in September.

As Malcolm turns three years old, Olivia has shared a glimpse into his birthday celebrations, which didn’t quite go to plan.

On her Instagram Stories, Munn posted a photo of her son’s birthday cake, which was in the shape of a guitar, to her 3M followers.

Opening up about how her son didn’t have the reaction to the cake that she expected, Olivia added text to the image that reads, “Malcolm loves Elvis so I made this awesome birthday cake but he couldn’t care less”.

“He’s throwing the biggest tantrum and is on hunger strike. This threenager thing came hard and fast”.

Credit: Olivia Munn Instagram

The Predator star also took to social media to honour Malcolm with a touching tribute earlier in the day.

Sharing a cute mirror selfie with her son, Olivia penned, “Magic Malc turns 3 today. This photo was taken last year just around the time I found out I had breast cancer”.

“I remember this time fondly all because of this little boy. He’s made me stronger and softer in ways I never knew I could be. Happiest Birthday my sweet boy. You cracked my heart wide open”.

Many fans took to the comments to send birthday wishes to Olivia and John's first-born. One fan wrote, “Wishing u the best for your little boy and u too Olivia”.

“What a sweet ‘lil boy!! Happy Birthday!”, penned another commenter. A third fan said, “You are amazing. Happy birthday to your sweet boy”.

In March, Olivia announced that she had been diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in April of last year. She has since shared that she's cancer-free.