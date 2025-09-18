Olivia Munn pens heartfelt tribute for daughter Méi’s first birthday

Olivia Munn has been celebrating!

Earlier this week, The Newsroom actress and her husband, comedian John Mulaney, celebrated their daughter Méi’s first birthday.

The couple welcomed Méi last September via surrogacy, while Olivia was also undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Olivia and John – who have been married since July 2024 – are also parents to their three-year-old son Malcolm.

In honour of Méi’s special milestone, Olivia has now taken the opportunity to share an emotional tribute to her.

Last night, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to give a glimpse into Méi’s first birthday party, which featured a purple dragon and plum-themed birthday cake. In her post, Olivia also chose to include a new photo of the family-of-four.

“We’ve been celebrating Méi’s first birthday for the past few days (Sep 14). She is the happiest, smiliest baby who will also let you know exactly when she doesn’t like something or want something you won’t give her (she mostly wants all the sharp things),” Olivia penned in her tribute.

“She is absolutely in love with her big brother, if I’m in the room she insists that I be the one to hold her and her daddy is the only one who can put her to bed. She’s so cute when she drinks out of straws, she wants to be independent but also have me carry her which is why her favorite place is in the front carrier,” she teased.

“Her favorite cuisine is Thai and no matter what room she’s in she always manages to find the outlets. She’s crawling, standing and desperate to walk. Just like her Chinese zodiac and the translation of her name, she’s the perfect mix of a dragon and a plum,” Olivia gushed.

“Happiest First Birthday our Méi Méi girl. We love you we love you we love you,” she added.

Many fans of Olivia have since been taking to her comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“Happy 1st Birthday to your beautiful Méi!” one follower replied.

“That cake is phenomenal and such a beautiful family you have,” another praised.

“She’s a beauty, just like her Mama!” a third fan commented.