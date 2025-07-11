Olivia Bowen reflects on her pregnancy & twin loss ahead of due date

Olivia Bowen has been reflecting on her pregnancy, as she approaches her due date.

In February, the former Love Island star announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Alex Bowen. The couple – who are also parents to their three-year-old son Abel – later revealed that they had initially been expecting twins, but tragically lost one of their babies due to Vanishing Twin Syndrome.

Now, ahead of the birth of her daughter, Olivia has opened up about her pregnancy with her second child and losing its twin.

In her latest ‘bumpdate’ on Instagram, the 31-year-old described her journey as “nothing short of a whirlwind, a life changing experience.”

“The biggest surprise of our lives finding out we were having twins, imagining our lives with two new babies, then the complete heartache of dealing with vanishing twin syndrome & losing one of our babies, the rollercoaster of emotion getting our heads around the fact we still had a very lucky healthy baby in there despite losing a precious soul,” she penned.

“The constant check ups still seeing two babies in there, one gradually decreasing in size until he/she was fully gone, accepting that we were now a singleton pregnancy, finding trust & excitement back in being pregnant & not living in constant anxiety & fear of losing our baby, finding out baby was a GIRL, the joy of designing her room,” the reality star continued.

“Gaining back my confidence in myself to birth my baby on my terms… and just knowing this is my last pregnancy. The last time I get to experience the most natural but crazy incredibly beautiful thing to go through,” she admitted.

“Honestly I am the most grateful & humbled by this journey. This pregnancy has taught me so much about myself, I never thought I would come back from the shock, the fear, the anxiety that our first trimester came with but I did – we did and although I still have a good few more weeks or more to go, I am so proud of us as a family,” Olivia gushed.

Many fans have since sent Olivia their well-wishes, with one commenting: “Such a beautiful and strong woman.”

“You’ve got this,” another replied.