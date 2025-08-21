Olivia Bowen admits giving birth to her second child was ‘traumatic’

Olivia Bowen has shared an honest update on her second child, after concerns surrounding her birth.

Earlier this week, the former Love Island finalist confirmed that she had welcomed her second child, a baby girl, into the world. Olivia and her husband Alex Bowen – who are also parents to their three-year-old son Abel – have since named their daughter Siena Grace.

At the time of announcing Siena’s birth, Olivia wrote that it “wasn’t an easy ride”. Now, a few days on from the news, Olivia has spoken out about the speculation.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram stories to pen a statement, along with a selfie of herself with her newborn.

“Hi all you gorgeous lot, I wanted to pop on here & say a huge ginormous thank you for all your messages & love & wishes, it's truly overwhelming I can't tell you how beautiful it is to receive such kind messages about our little family,” Olivia began.

“Secondly, I also wanted to reassure you that I am doing ok & baby girl is ok, I know there have been some stories in the press online about my birth,” she explained.

“The main thing is Siena & I are both recovering & are safe, it has been a bit of a traumatic time that I guess we are both just trying to get through whilst in our little bubble,” she detailed.

“I will of course share our birth story when I feel ready to, it's just a little raw at the moment & I struggle to put it into words. A lot happened & we're just working through that as a family,” the reality star noted, before concluding: “I love you all so much & will be back to myself soon.”

On August 18, Olivia took to Instagram to share the announcement of Siena’s birth.

“I can’t even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena is here, and we are all bursting with love,” she penned at the time.

“It wasn’t an easy ride but every second worth it a thousand times over. I love my babies,” she added.