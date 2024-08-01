Olivia Attwood reveals why she is ‘scared’ to start a family

Olivia Attwood has opened up on her thoughts about starting a family.

The former Love Island star tied the knot with her husband Bradley Dack in June of last year.

Now, one year on from her wedding day, Olivia has detailed the reason why she is “scared” to have children with Bradley

Speaking on her podcast So Wrong It’s Right, the 33-year-old opened up about the prospect of parenthood, and if it affects her marriage.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a bone of contention – I know Brad would be an amazing Dad and balance out the type A f***ing nightmare Dance Mom that I’m probably going to be,” Olivia joked, before going on to explain her reasons why she is hesitant to start a family.

“I’m going to sacrifice my body, mental health, my house and I don’t want to take any time off work because my ambitious personality is so… I don’t want a day off to actually have the baby. I’m a monster!” she teased.

“But also we’re not getting any younger and we do want a family. Brad wants to have a baby tomorrow and I’m thinking of all the what ifs,” the reality star confessed.

Olivia then went on to deny speculations that she doesn’t want to become a mum in the future.

“I feel like if it happened, I’d be happy. People have this misconception that I hate children but that’s not true at all – I wouldn’t mind owning one myself one day! – but I’m just scared,” she concluded.

Olivia and Bradley have been in a relationship since 2018, after initially meeting in the previous year.

After getting engaged in Dubai in 2019, the couple’s nuptials were delayed several times due to the Covid pandemic. Olivia and Bradley finally tied the knot last June, in an intimate ceremony in London.