Olivia & Alex Bowen reveal new reality show ahead of second child’s birth

Olivia and Alex Bowen are returning to our screens!

The former Love Island finalists have announced that they have filmed their very own reality show for ITV2.

The upcoming series will feature everything from the couple’s love story since meeting on Love Island in 2016, life with their three-year-old son Abel, and their preparations to welcome their new baby girl.

Earlier today, the pair took to Instagram to release a video announcement for their new series, including its title.

The clip began with Olivia stating: “It has been a whirlwind 10 years since we first met you.”

“But we have grown a lot since then. We’ve got married, we’ve had a kid,” Alex recalled.

“And now we’re on our next whirlwind chapter! We’re expecting baby number two,” Olivia gushed, before Alex confirmed: “And you know what? The rumours are true! We’re getting our own reality TV series.”

Olivia continued: “I actually can’t believe it! Olivia & Alex: Parenthood is coming soon to ITVX and ITV2. It is going to be chaotic, it is going to be raw, it’s going to be fun, wholesome.”

“I’ve got to give birth in a few days, but we want to bring you along with us for six episodes, so…” Olivia teased, before Alex concluded: “We’ll see you soon!’

Following their exciting news, many fans of the Bowens have since been expressing their delight.

“Best Love Island couple. Can't wait for this,” one follower praised.

“Eeeek so excited for this!!!!!” another exclaimed.

“No stop!!! This is going to be amazing,” a third fan agreed.

On February 6, Olivia and Alex announced that they were expecting their second child together. Sadly, one month later, Olivia revealed that she had initially been expecting twins, but lost one of her unborn babies to Vanishing Twin Syndrome.

Writing on Instagram at the time, she stated: “We never want our sunset baby to be forgotten. You existed, you were loved & you were part of our family for a short while. And you are forever now a part of our story."