Oliver Proudlock & Emma Louise Connolly are pregnant with baby #1

It seems huge congratulations are in order for former Made in Chelsea stars Oliver Proudlock and wife Emma-Louise Connolly who are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the wonderful news this morning, sharing a beautiful montage video featuring clips from their wedding day, one year ago, alongside a lovely clip of themselves today, Emma-Lou’s small bump clearly in view.

In the video Oliver holds up a sweet little knitted baby jumper with the words ‘Yeah Baby!’ stitched onto the back, much to Emma-Lou’s delight.

“1 year married, 1 yeah baby on the way. We are bursting with love and gratitude for our very precious little growing gift!” they both adorably wrote in the caption.

It wasn’t long before both Oliver and Emma-Lou’s exciting announcement posts were flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

“Oh my goodness I have just got shivers. Congrats you two,” Ferne Mccann sweetly wrote, adding, “What a magical time for you both.”

“Congratulations & happiest anniversary beauties. So excited to meet little baby Proudlock!” British fashion model Daisy Lowe gushed.

Credit: instagram.com/proudlock

Oliver and Emma-Lou tied the knot last year on December 15, 2020, during an impromptu ceremony which was put together at the last minute due to an impending Christmas lockdown.

However, despite the rush, the day itself looked absolutely magical. The blissfully happy couple exchanged vows in a lovely candlelit ceremony, with their nearest and dearest, in St Albans Church in Fulham, with Oliver’s mother watching closely from a live video link in her sitting room in America.

“It was an amazing, emotional and intimate day – we were just excited we were finally married,” Emma-Lou commented in an interview with Tatler at the time.

Now it seems their fairytale has only gotten better, and an even more exciting chapter awaits!