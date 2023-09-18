Oh.My.Gawd…The Friends™ Experience is coming to Dublin!

Could we BE any more excited… The FRIENDS™ EXPERIENCE is coming to Ireland for the very first time. After a hugely successful European tour, when over 250,000 Friends fans attended in Paris and Brussels alone, and recent UK debut in Birmingham, The FRIENDS™ EXPERIENCE will be heading to the Theatre Of Light, The Point Square, Dublin from 24 October 2023.

FRIENDS™ fans will be brought one step closer to their favourite characters as they take a look at the making of the show, costumes and props and recreate some of the most iconic moments from the globally loved television series, in this truly unique interactive experience, created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group.

Featuring a variety of nostalgia-packed, interactive sets including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic FRIENDS™ fountain, The FRIENDS™ Experience provides guests with the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with plenty of photo opportunities and chances to recreate their favourite scenes, such as peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliners or helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot. No FRIENDS™ experience would complete without paying homage to the show’s famed coffee house, Central Perk which will be fully recreated in Dublin’s Theatre of Light, complete with the legendary orange sofa. FRIENDS™ fans will also be able to take home a momento of their visit from The FRIENDS™ Experience Retail Store where they will find a selection of exclusive merchandise.

“We are hugely excited to bring The FRIENDS™ Experience to Dublin for the very first time – we know Ireland is full of FRIENDS™ fans, so we can’t wait to see them on the famous orange sofa,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Original X Productions. “FRIENDS™ fans will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favourite moments and celebrate the show like never before. For its UK and Ireland and European tours, Original X Productions will be partnering with The Luna Entertainment Group along with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, to help bring this incredible interactive space to life in Dublin, celebrating the worldwide fandom of FRIENDS™.”

The FRIENDS™ Experience has also visited US cities including Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, and has active locations in Detroit and Long Beach, as well as a flagship in New York City.

Tickets for The FRIENDS™ Experience in Dublin will be on sale from 22 September and can be purchased via www.FriendsTheExperience.com/Dublin.

Sign up to 24-hour pre-sale via www.FriendsTheExperience.com/Dublin