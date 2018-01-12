SHEmazing!
Officially obsessed: Viewers call for hour-long Derry Girls episodes

If you gave Twitter even a passing glance in the hours that followed the first episode of Derry Girls last Thursday night, you'll know it went down an absolute storm.

And if you took a look today, you'd know that the nation is now officially obsessed with Channel 4's latest offering.

In fact, viewers are already calling for longer episodes of the comedy series which follows 16-year-old Erin and her band of mates as they navigate secondary school life under the watchful eye of the nuns, and to the backdrop of The Troubles.

Thankfully, confirmation has arrived that the series has already been commissioned to return for a second season, but we'll be honest, we want more than just that.

We want 60-minute episodes, we want a movie, we want to be best friends with Michelle… 

 

