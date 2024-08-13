Nutshed launches Oat & Maple Crunch Peanut Butter with five crunchy ingredients

Irish peanut butter pioneers Nutshed have launched their latest innovation: Oat & Maple Crunch Peanut Butter. A true celebration of the timeless oats and peanut butter pairing, the new flavour is elevated with the distinct addition of five different crunchy ingredients for an unparalleled taste and textural experience.

Oat & Maple Crunch is the ultimate combination of Nutshed’s award-winning, single-origin golden peanut butter, toasted oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds. Still roasting, blending and packing its peanut butters from their kitchen in Nenagh, Co.Tipperary, Nutshed co-founders and sisters Evie and Eliza Ward spent over a year developing the perfect recipe.

Oat & Maple Crunch is a one-of-a-kind symphony of flavours and textures with a healthy dose of extravagance. Each spoonful offers a harmony of sweet and salty notes with rich, caramelly tones of maple and date syrups, balanced by the crisp freshness of Irish Sea salt. Simultaneously, experience a wealth of textures in every mouthful – from the toasted oats, sunflower and pumpkin seeds to the chunky peanut pieces.

Designed for the health-conscious yet indulgent taster, Oat & Maple Crunch is both high in fibre and a source of plant-based protein. Each jar is a testament to wholesome indulgence and is packed with natural, nutritious ingredients like chia seeds, crunchy oats, and a mix of toasted seeds. Nutshed uses only natural sweeteners like maple and date syrups, adding depth and richness without artificial additives.

Nutshed’s most snackable flavour yet and unlike any other peanut butter you’ve ever tasted, if you’re not eating Oat & Maple Crunch by the spoonful, try a protein-packed dollop on your morning porridge in your yoghurt or it as a crunchy topping on a juicy apple slice.

Speaking about the vision behind the latest flavour, Nutshed co-founder Evie Ward said: “Oats and peanut butter are a match made in heaven. We wanted to create a new flavour of peanut butter that would honour that partnership while adding innovation through five different crunchy ingredients to add the most diverse texture we could muster. This is like granola in a jar, ready to dip a spoon into, spread on a toasted bagel, or top on a halved apple when you’re running out the door.”

Oat & Maple Crunch joins Nutshed’s award-winning range of peanut butters including Original Smooth, Very Crunchy, Crunchy Honey Roasted, Cinnamon Raisin, Smooth cacao and Smoky Harissa. All are available from nutshed.ie and in retailers across the country.

Oat & Maple Crunch Peanut Butter (RRP €5.60) is available from nutshed.ie and retailers nationwide.