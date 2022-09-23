Number of murders motivated by domestic abuse at all time high

An Garda Síochána have released their findings of recorded domestic, sexual and gender based violence incidents, today, September 23.

The report found that although murders in Ireland have fallen over time, “the proportion of those with a domestic abuse motivation represented the majority of murders (52%) for the first time in 2021”.

The report examined PULSE data reported to An Garda Síochána between 2019-2021 related to abusive and violent incidents.

77% of domestic violence victims are women. This data shows that sexual offences with domestic violence motivations increased by 399% from 2020 to 2021. The Gardaí do state that this increased number is more than likely due to more victims reporting their domestic abuse, and improved recording practises, rather than an increase in domestic abuse acts.

The number of sexual assault incidents has increased over time also, with 80% of the victims being female. 55% of all female victims were under the age of 18 at the time, with 62% of overall sexual assault incidents occurring in residential locations.

The number of attempts/ threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences has also increased over time, with 43% of victims being female. Female victims are more likely to have this crime committed against them in a residential location (59%).

Speaking today, the Detective Chief Superintendent, Garda National Protective Services Bureau, Colm Noonan said, “As a society, there has been a hugely positive sea change in how we view, understand and tolerate domestic abuse in our homes and in our communities, and how absolutely unacceptable it now is”.

“I urge anyone who has in the past or may be currently suffering domestic, sexual or gender based violence to contact any Garda station or in an emergency to call 999/112. I can assure victims that they will be supported and every incident will be investigated”.

He added, “By fully exposing these crimes, as well as constantly improving our policing responses and wider policies, we can help reduce the prevalence of domestic abuse in our society”