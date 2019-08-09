Nothing compares to(ur) you: Sinead O’Connor announces gigs

Nostalgia is well and truly here to stay, it seems. The one and only Sinead O'Connor has just announced that she's playing four gigs around Ireland this year.

The Nothing Compares 2 U star is set to take to the Vicar Street stage on October 27 in a highly anticipated return to music.

She's also be performing at the famous Roisin Dubh in Galway on October 17, Spiegeltent in Wexford on October 24 and Cork Opera House on Oct 26.

Sinead O’Connor is going on tour in Ireland in October? Fantastic news. One of my favourite live vocalists of all time. pic.twitter.com/jVZV1c3s97 — Nadine O'Regan (@NadineORegan) August 9, 2019

Sinead is apparently ready to release new music, according to The Sun, and will embark on a tour worldwide afterwards.

Sinead debuted her new song, Milestones, last year under the name Magda Davitt. The track was a demo, produced by Northern dance DJ David Holmes.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, she said: “David wrote the music. I wrote the lyrics and melody.

She added; "This is just a first demo for fans because they never get to hear a demo. I thought it would be fun to share it.”

Tickets are priced €45 and are on sale next Friday, August 16 at 10am via ticketmaster.ie. Finally some good news for the people of Ireland.

After Greg O'Shea's Love Island win and Westlife on a massive tour with new music; it's feelin' like the year of the Emerald Isle.

Feature image: Instagram/@yesterkid