Not ideal: Weather warning in place for 14 counties this Paddy’s Day

We're sad to say that snow might be on the horizon for this year's St Patrick's Say festivities.

A status Yellow weather warning is currently in place for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan was snow showers loom.

The warning will be active from now until midnight on Sunday.

'Advance warning for cold weather this weekend with low-temperatures, snow-showers, snow-accumulation mainly Saturday night and Sunday,' reads Met Eireann's description of the impending weather.

Temperatures as low as -4C are expected around Dublin.

While the snow may cause transport issues for many, hopefully we don't see a repeat of the Beast from the East.