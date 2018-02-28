Not a drill! Christmas FM will be back on the airwaves TOMORROW

Everyone stop what you're doing and prepare to get festive, because Christmas FM is back on the airwaves tomorrow!

No, really.

The calendar might say it's March, but the scenes outside look like something off the Coca-cola Christmas ad – and to mark the occasion, the lads and ladies down at the station have decided to treat us to a special one-off broadcast.

We're back for 1 day only with live shows & DJs tomorrow, ONLINE ONLY via our apps, website and wi-fi radios on Mar 1 from 8am-8pm. Snow & weather updates and all the best snow and winter songs you can throw a … snowball at! #sneachta https://t.co/EuNPKklKKW — Christmas FM (@christmasfm) February 28, 2018

The charity station made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon, confirming that they will indeed be pumping out the Christmas tunes from 8am-8pm tomorrow, Thursday, March 1.

It won't be available on radio, so listeners will need to tune in via the Christmas FM app, website or Wi-Fi radio if they want to hear their favourite festive hits.

Could this day get any better?