North West struts her stuff down the runway looking like a mini Kim

At just five-years-old, little North West is already taking after her mummy in the fashion world.

She recently walked down the runway dressed up as one of her favourite L.O.L. Surprise dolls.

And of course, Kim was there to support her daughter through the entire fashion show.

Dressed in a black, zip-up tank top and a matching red leather jacket and skirt ensemble, North looked like a mini Michael Jackson.

She loves L.O.L Surprise dolls, so it’s no surprise that she wanted to be a part of their big event and seize the opportunity to dress up like one of her favourites Thrilla.

Kim is proud of her tiny fashionista and shared a photo of them side-by-side at the show.

She is crouched beside North as both girls give the camera the classic peace sign.

With her oversized sunglasses and top knot, the five-year-old looks just as glamorous as her mummy.

“My little LOL Doll!” Kim gushed. She is so happy North shares her passion for fashion and loves her fierce runway walk.

Many fans have commented on how adorable she looks.

“Two cute!” said one mum. “Divaaaaa!! She killed that LOL show!!” raved another.

However, North’s outfit has also caused quite a bit of controversial comments as well as people have began to judge Kim for how she has dressed her daughter.

“Kimberly put this girl in something appropriate for once,” fired one parent.

But others quickly came to the Kim’s defence, saying that her daughter should have the freedom to dress as she wants without the confines of the male gaze.

“Why not! I just don’t get why it’s so necessary for north to not be showing her tummy? I just don’t get it or see the need,” said a fan.

“She’s at a kids' fashion show and is wearing a costume, this is what her character wears,” claimed a young teen.

Regardless of North’s outfit debate, one thing is certain. She looks absolutely adorable and is already quite the talent on the runway.