Nominate a frontline hero to win overnight stay at this 5 star hotel

We owe our frontline workers so much more than ever before. Working through this current pandemic has been beyond intense and overwhelming and showing them how much we appreciate their on-going work is vital.

One hotel is showing their thanks by offering 50 free overnight stays to 50 frontline workers.

The Europe Hotel & Resort is excited to re-open its doors and welcome guests from July 8, 2020, and cannot think of a better way of saying a massive THANK YOU to Ireland’s frontline heroes with the hotel’s biggest ever giveaway of 50 luxurious overnight stays in the stunning 5 star lakeside resort.

Each winner will receive overnight accommodation in one of their spacious Lakeview Rooms, boasting spectacular views across Killarney’s lakes and mountains, for two people sharing. The sumptuous experience also includes full breakfast in The Panorama Restaurant, a fabulous dinner in The Brasserie Restaurant, a bottle of Moët & Chandon on ice awaiting in the room upon arrival & The Europe’s iconic Bertie the Bear to take home.

Not all heroes wear capes, and in these recent months, Ireland’s frontline heroes have been extraordinary, going above and beyond to keep our country safe, caring for the most vulnerable and showing extreme bravery, placing their own health at risk in the pursuit of helping others.

We all know a frontline hero. They may be our mother, father, sibling, spouse, partner, child, aunt, uncle, cousin, neighbour or friend. Maybe you are a frontline hero? Our heroes are not in stories or in the movies, they are real people making a real difference.

Michael Brennan, Managing Director of Killarney Hotels Ltd. said, “We have missed our guests and colleagues and cannot wait to re-open our doors. Each of the 50 lucky winners will receive a well-deserved pampering break and it will be our honour to look after them. We are delighted to contribute and say thank you to our frontline workers, and would love to see other hotels and resorts following suit. This time has been incredibly challenging for everyone and we hope that this will make 50 people and their guests very happy.”

This fantastic giveaway will run between June 22 and July 10, and to nominate your hero simply submit your entry via the entry form on the hotel’s website.

Full competition details and the entry form can be found on www.theeurope.com/ 50staysfor50heroes.