Nollaig na mBan: 13 things only us WOMEN would ever understand

January 6th, also known as Little Women’s Christmas or Nollaig na mBan, was once considered the only day of the year when women were given an official break from the monotony of housework to meet with female friends and relatives in an effort to celebrate their own little Christmas.

Put simply, on the Feast of the Epiphany, men were left to deal with the gaf while the women folk deserted the house to eat, drink and sing like good things. They were, in other words, officially down for the sesh on January 6.

Nowadays, we use Nollaig na mBan as an opportunity to recognise the countless achievements of women, both past and present, in Irish society, and see January 6 as the perfect time to celebrate women's contribution to the history and culture of the State.

So, with that in mind, here are just 13 reasons why us women are pretty damn amazing.

1. We endure periods and childbirth – nuff said.

"Mother Nature is no mother of mine."

2. We understand, accept and embrace the healing power of a good cry.

"I can feel it building up inside me so I'm just going to go watch a few homecoming clips on YouTube."

3. We will always let a sister know when she's trailing toilet roll from her shoe or rocking a random price tag… whether we know her or not.

"Do not walk a step further. I got you."

4. We instinctively know when a friend is feeling low… even if she hasn't confided in us yet.

"Call me crazy, but are you OK? You've only tagged me in three memes this week,"

5. We endure stirrups and speculums at least once a year all in the name of our health.

"I just had my smear test, so excuse me while I question my wide-set vagina and heavy flow."

6. We deal with retailers' blatant inconsistencies when it comes to our dress size.

"That crowd would have you think I was the size of a shed, so no, I won't be going in there."

7. We instinctively know when we're being lied to.

"His left nostril flared. Busted."

8. We have the ability to text, talk, eavesdrop and slug a gin all at the same time.

"Would you listen to your man next to us? Oh,and have a read of this before I send it."

9. We know the value of a sentimental message on a friend's birthday.

"Where do I start? It was Junior Infants and you walked in…"

10. We have higher pain thresholds than our male counterparts.

"Ah, I'm grand! Sure, I didn't need that lung anyway."

11. Our seratonin levels are higher and more sensitive than mens' which mean we get much, much more pleasure out of chocolate than they do.

"Give me that family-size! It's wasted on you."

12. We know the horror when a hair wash day coincides with a gym session day.

"You're joking, babes? Listen, if I were you I'd go for the shampoo and feck the work-out."

13. We understand the joy when a friend connects with a hairdresser on an emotional level.

"And she gave you EXACTLY what you asked for, you say?!"