Nobody panic, but Kinder Bueno ice-creams are launching this year

Public service announcement!

Kinder Beuno ice-creams are now a thing and they look positively DIVINE.

According to European reports, the chocolate and hazelnut treats will hit freezers this summer, and if that doesn't shake your sweet tooth to its core, we don't know what will.

Langnese, a German ice cream brand owned by Unilever, posted this description to its official website.

"Here, fine hazelnut milk ice meets a core of Kinder milk chocolate sauce, embedded in a crispy croissant covered with a fine layer of hazelnut cream made from Ferrero hazelnuts."

Say no more.

Needless to say, Twitter is pretty excited about the news:

STOP EVERYTHING

MY FAVE CHOCOLATE COMPANY IS MAKING KINDER BUENO ICE CREAM pic.twitter.com/haxBqho04C — (͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@Danish_Mermaid_) February 7, 2018

Waking up to hear Kinder Bueno ice creams are an actual thing now pic.twitter.com/4VosqNrm0o — Rob Britton (@RobWBritton) February 7, 2018

Kinder Bueno ice cream coming out in the summer will be gods gift to earth — Ruairi Mulhern (@RMulhern__) February 7, 2018

They’ve made Kinder Bueno ice cream. Human existence has peaked — Al Gray (@AlGray_1) February 7, 2018

It's not clear yet whether or not the ice-creams will be available in Irish stores, but hey, that that's what city breaks in Europe are for right?

Sun, sight-seeing and Kinder Bueno ice-creams – what more could you ask for?