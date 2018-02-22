No weekend plans? Here’s 5 binge-worthy series to settle in with

Rejoice!

The weekend is almost here, and while we'd love to say we have a schedule packed with cute brunches, intense gym sessions and lots of home cooking, the reality is that we'll spend the next 72 hours sprawled out on the couch watching episode after episode Tipping Point.

Which, to be honest, doesn't actually sound like a bad time. But, if you are planning to spend the next few days glued to the television, you might as well catch up on some of the incredible series available to stream right now.

From satirical crime dramas, to real-life documentaries, here's our top pick of Netflix's most binge-worthy series'.

1. The End of the F**king World

Based on a graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman, this British dark-comedy isn't your usual tale of boy meets girl.

The script follows James, a 17-year-old who believes himself to be a psychopath, and Alyssa, a rebellious classmate, as they embark on a road trip in search of her real father.

2. American Vandal

Satire at its absolute best, this 'true-crime' series explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images.

The story follows an aspiring sophomore documentarian as he investigates the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of troubled senior (and known d*ck-drawer) Dylan Maxwell.

The addictive American Vandal will leave one question on everyone's minds until the very end: Who drew the d*cks?

3. When We First Met

After failing to win over the beautiful Avery, Noah spends the next three years wondering where it all went wrong.

But everything changes when he discovers a way to travel back through time and relive the night they first met over and over again until he gets everything perfect.

4. Last Chance U

The Netflix original documentary series follows the staff and players on the football program at East Mississippi Community College.

Each player has incredible talent and drive to be the best, but each face their own unique struggles both on and off the field.

As tensions begin to rise between the players and coaches, each member of the unconventional team is reminded what's at stake.

5. The Sinner

Superbly portrayed by Jessica Biel, a young mother tries to find out what's causing her to have violent tendencies.

Petra Hammesfahr's novel of the same name, The Sinner tell the story of Cora Tannett who, after inexplicably stabbing a stranger to death, finds herself at the centre of a murder trial.

Full of suspense, twists and and 'OMG' moments, this eight-part crime mystery is the perfect for a lazy weekend in bed.