No time to bake? Naked Bakes Cookie Dough is what you need in your fridge!

In February 2021, at the peak of our lockdown baking obsession, 26-year-old vegan baking entrepreneur Aisling Tuck created Naked Bakes, Ireland's first-ever plant-based cookie dough. Now, just over a year later, her baking business has rolled out across supermarkets nationwide – it seems the craving for freshly made bakes at home hasn’t peaked.

The secret to making mouth-watering bakery-style cookies at home, Naked Bakes’ best-selling Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is now available in over 40 SuperValu stores across the country, with more stores to be announced.

SuperValu joins the young business’ growing list of stockists, including Donnybrook Fair, select Centra stores and independent cafes and grocers nationwide. Cookie lovers across Ireland can now also satisfy their Naked Bakes cravings by ordering online from nakedbakesireland.com.

Research shows the lockdowns sparked a permanent shift in Irish baking habits, yet we now have less time at home to devote to baking. Naked Bakes hits the sweet spot perfectly: zero-fuss, no-mess and low-waste cookie dough that makes whipping up a batch of delicious vegan cookies easy.

Every Naked Bakes pack comes with everything you need to make fresh cookies at home including cookie dough, instructions, baking tips and even the baking parchment. All you need to do is slice, bake and devour (and try to resist eating for 20 minutes as they cool).

Each roll of cookie dough is hand made in small batches at the Naked Bakes bakery in Co. Dublin by Aisling and her team of 10 bakers. Made using the finest ingredients including Callebaut chocolate, but without any dairy or egg, the result is the most indulgent cookie dough possible that appeals to everybody – not just vegans.

Founder Aisling got the idea for a fresh cookie dough product after seeing increased demand for cookies from her other business Oh Happy Treats, a wholesale and online vegan bakery. Coupled with the trend in home baking and the gap in the market for plant-based, high-quality cookie dough, Aisling took the initiative to create a new business.

Speaking about the expansion of Naked Bakes into SuperValu, founder Aisling Tuck said: “We are so proud to be launching Naked Bakes into SuperValu stores nationwide. So much planning, strategy and logistics has gone into this launch and it’s so rewarding to see our efforts come to fruition!”

Naked Bakes founder Aisling Tuck

“Our main mission is to make plant-based treats mainstream and accessible, partnering with SuperValu is a huge step in achieving this. SuperValu is the perfect place for Naked Bakes customers who are looking to shop all their favourite Irish artisan food products under one roof.”

She added: “We all know cookies are always best eaten straight from the oven and I’m so excited that the incredible smell of freshly baked Naked Bakes cookies will be filling more and more homes around Ireland.”

With no baking skills and very little time required, Naked Bakes are perfect for parties, gifting or stocking up your fridge and freezer – for whenever the craving for freshly baked cookies strikes.

The cookies also are the perfect base for an array of creative cookie-based desserts; ice-cream sandwiches, cookie cakes, Nutella stuffed cookies, sundaes – the opportunity for deliciousness is limitless.

In addition to the classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, the Naked Bakes flavour range also includes Peanut Butter Choc-Chip, Red Velvet and Salted Double Choc-Chip Brookie, a brownie-cookie hybrid made using the finest Callebaut dark chocolate, Callebaut cocoa and Irish sea salt.

Naked Bakes Cookie Dough is now available in select SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide, as well Donnybrook Fair and independent retailers. Shop online for nationwide delivery at nakedbakesireland.com.