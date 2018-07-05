It’s time to say goodbye to these ‘overdone’ wedding trends

We love a good wedding.

You'll expect to indulge in a sit-down meal and gorge on wedding cake whilst everyone wears their finest attire.

You just can't help but gush over the blushing bride and dapper groom.

The wedding trends, however, may be an element of the day that you might raise an eyebrow, or you might even copy them for your own big day.

A post shared by Wedding Forward™ | Blog (@weddingforward) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:35am PDT

Every year, the Internet seems to churn out weird and wonderful wedding 'must-dos'.

A lot of them catch on like wildfire, and here's are the ones to avoid according to the experts.

Speaking to Independent.co.uk wedding planners dished-up the most overdone wedding features.

A post shared by • Luxury Wedding Pages • (@wedding.pages) on Jul 3, 2018 at 6:01pm PDT

Over-the-top cakes are the statement that towers half way to the ceiling and takes up a whole corner in the room.

However, it's time to channel your inner minimalist as OTT cakes are no longer unique.

Hamish Shephard, the founder of Bridebook.co.uk told the paper:

“The humble iced fruitcake wedding cake is long gone due to Instagram wars for that perfect cake shot.

"From drip cakes and naked cakes, then onto doughnut walls and eight-foot macaroon towers, and recently even Meghan Markle’s 154lb deconstructed lemon and elderflower wedding cake!

A post shared by Sarah Kate (@sarahkatephoto) on May 19, 2018 at 5:35pm PDT

"The cake is now an iconic trend that is becoming increasingly competitive," he added.

We don't really care as long as there is cake and we get a slice.

A post shared by Flower Wall Rentals (@flowerwallrentals) on May 24, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Flower Walls skyrocketed centre stage by Kim Kardashian, however, they've now seen better days as an original feature.

Robin Weil of weddingplanner.co.uk, reports to the Independent, that “both doughnut walls and flower walls seem to be everywhere!”

On the plus side of the trend dying out, you will save yourself a pretty penny by excluding this floral arrangement.

A post shared by Xquisite Events (@xquisiteeventsfl) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

Remember the good old days when brides just rocked up to the church in a car? Yeah we've forgotten too – cue the helicopters, donkeys and balloons.

According to Shephard, dramatic bridal entrances are completely overdone as they've "seen it all".

“From a bride literally being ballooned into the ceremony to being walked in by a dressed-up dinosaur, the bride’s entrance has become yet another aspect of the wedding that can be blown up to unimaginable heights.

“We are all for breaking tradition, like the growing trend of brides walking themselves down the aisle (as eight per cent of UK brides did in 2017), but maybe save the dinosaurs for the amusement park,” he said.

A post shared by Bridesmaids And Groomsmen (@bridesmaids_groomsmen) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

It's time to leave some of the girls at home, or at least out of your “bridesmaid army.”

Having more bridesmaids than you can count on one hand has officially been worn out.

Shephard weighed in and said:

“The ‘bridesmaid army’ trend swiftly came over from the US and has taken hold of wedding parties everywhere in the UK. Gone are the days of one or two bridesmaids, or even flower girls, as the more the merrier mentality has been the preferred choice.”

Remember ladies, less is more!

A post shared by Lightup-Neon-Wire- Block props (@eventletters) on Jun 28, 2018 at 1:00am PDT

To bring the list to an end, the experts are turning off the light-up letters.

A firm favourite feature for newlyweds, we for one, won't miss this trend.

They seemed to be at almost every wedding in some form, from congratulations to spelling out the couples name.

Do you agree with the wedding planners on the overdone trends?