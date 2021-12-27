No fuss party food for your at home New Year celebration.

New Year’s Eve and the festive period is all about the party food that fills tables up and down the country. This year, Iceland Ireland has launched new luxury and exclusive party food ranges that are bigger than ever before, a perfect one-stop-shop to get all you need to ring in the new year.

Iceland’s exclusives will be sure to clause a fuss with a whole host of customer favourite brands on offer this year such as TGI Fridays Mac & Cheese Bites (€2.75, 8pk), TGI Fridays Cajun Onion Rings (€2.75, 475g), Greggs Mini Cheese & Onion Rolls (€2.75, 16pk), Baileys Macaroons (€5.00), Baileys Profiteroles (€3.50), Cathedral City Mini Quiches (€3.00), Harry Ramsdens Cod & Chips Cones (€6.00, 6pk) and more.

Want to put on a showstopping spread but hate spending hours in front of the stove? Iceland Ireland has the perfect solution with their delicious party platter and luxury party ranges. For a unique and flavoursome party food spread make sure to include options such as the Luxury Hoisin Dib Dab Duck Straws (€2.00, 10 pack), Luxury Halloumi Wrapped in Bacon with Sweet Chilli Sauce (€2.00, 8 pack) and the Luxury Chicken Satay Skewers with Satay Style Dipping Sauce (€4.50, 8 pack). Other unmissable luxury options that are sure to delight tastebuds include the Honey & Mustard Pork Cocktail Sausages (€1.50, 18 pack) and the Luxury Teriyaki Chicken Skewers with Teriyaki Sauce and Sesame Seeds (€4.50, 12 pack).

Iceland Ireland has got every course covered with the scrumptious party platters including the Buffet Platter (€7.00), the Oriental Vegetable platter (€7.00), the Crispy Chicken Platter (€7.00) and the Crispy King Prawn Platter with a Sweet Chilli Sauce (€7.00). For those who like a little spice, the Indian Style Platter (€7.00) is a must try!

For those wanting to fill their tables with an array of luxury sweet treats, why not take your pick of Iceland’s own-brand luxury desserts such as the Chocolate Orange Mini Presents (€4.50, 9 pack), Luxury Toffee & Pecan Roulade (€6.00), the Luxury Lemon Roulade (€6.00) and the Luxury Macarons (€4.50, 12 pack). The Iceland Dessert Platter (€7.00) is another delightfully delicious dessert option.

Better yet why not get in on the value for money action with Iceland’s unbelievable three for €6.50 deal on the selected below party food!

Iceland Duck Spring Rolls (324g, 18pk)

Vegetable Spring Rolls (560g)

Iceland Chicken Goujons (400g, 25pk)

Iceland Mozzarella Sticks (300g, 20pk)

Iceland Chicken Tikka Bites (220g, 22pk)

Iceland Mini Chocolate Eclairs (230g, 20pk)

Mini Baked New York Cheesecakes (268g, 12pk)

Tempura King Prawns (130g, 10pk)

Iceland Filo Prawns (216g, 18pk)

Last but not least, don’t forget to quench your thirst this holiday season! Due to popular demand, Iceland’s Ireland’s dazzling prosecco* deal of a case of six bottles for only €50 will extend until December 31st 2021, available in selected Iceland Ireland stores, ideal for New Years celebrations. So why not raise a glass of bubbly and toast to friends and family across the festive season.

Iceland Ireland’s unbeatable party food offerings not only cuts expense for the festive period, but also reduces planning, preparation, and panic time. All customers need to do is visit their nearest Iceland Ireland store.