Nikita Kuzmin addresses Strictly future after Celebrity Big Brother

Nikita Kuzmin has addressed his future on Strictly Come Dancing, following his success on Celebrity Big Brother.

The professional dancer was a huge success on the hit ITV reality show, as he concluded the series in second place.

On Friday night, Nikita was joined by his fellow finalists Fern Britton, Louis Walsh, and Colson Smith, as their castmate David Potts was crowned the winner of this year’s series.

Now that he has finally left the Celebrity Big Brother house after his three week stint, Nikita has addressed if he intends to return to Strictly later this year.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old appeared on ITV’s Loose Women, during which presenter Ruth Langsford quizzed the dancer on whether his new reality fame will lead to his Strictly departure.

"Oh no! No, no, I hope not. I love Strictly. Strictly is the only reason why I'm here. It's the only reason I could do Big Brother in the first place,” he gushed, before going on to praise his fellow Strictly stars.

“They are my family, I love every single one of them. I hope to be back every single year up until I can, or until they want me there,” he clarified.

The star, who has taken part in every Strictly series since his debut in 2021, continued by reflecting on his Celebrity Big Brother journey.

“You don't realise how hard it is until you are walking around the house and you feel lost [and] you feel trapped,” he admitted, detailing the mental struggles he faced throughout the series.

"I think it's the environment being isolated from the world. Just being trapped not knowing [what's going on at home]. I really wanted to know that [my girlfriend] Lauren was okay, that my friends were okay, that my [family were] okay,” Nikita added.