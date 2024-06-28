Nicole Scherzinger admits her ‘clock is ticking’ to become a mum

Nicole Scherzinger has admitted that she would like to have children in the near future.

The former star of The Pussycat Dolls announced her engagement to former Scottish rugby star Thom Evans last June.

Now, in a new conversation, Nicole has been opening up about her hopes to become a mother someday.

In an interview with The Times, the 45-year-old was asked if she would like to welcome children with her partner.

“Oh my gosh, I would love to,” the Don’t Cha hitmaker exclaimed.

“I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait. It’s like the clock is ticking. I want to have a baby but work calls,” Nicole admitted.

“But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children,” she added.

The former X Factor judge was then asked if her mother regularly asks her about her plans to have a baby.

“No, because my mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do. She is a faithful woman and she just knows everything is in God’s timing,” she explained.

Nicole and Thom first met in 2019, during filming for The X Factor: Celebrity series. The pair hit it off and started dating, but didn’t confirm their relationship until January 2020.

On June 28 of last year, Nicole delighted her fans by announcing her engagement to Thom.

At the time, she posted two snaps of the moment the 36-year-old sports star proposed to her on Makaha Beach, in her native Hawaii.

The first image showcases Nicole’s candid reaction as Thom got down on one knee, while the second photo reveals the couple beaming at each other with the sparkling ring on Nicole’s finger.

“I said yes,” Nicole penned in her caption, while Thom separately posted the same images on his account and wrote: “My Ever After”.