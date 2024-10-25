Nicole Kidman speaks out about grief following mum’s death

Nicole Kidman has been opening up about her mum's passing.

The news of Nicole’s mum’s death was revealed at the Venice Film Festival in September after Kidman had to leave the ceremony early due to a family emergency.

In a new update, The Perfect Couple actress has spoken about her grief following the heartbreaking loss, admitting ‘it’s been hard’.

In a red carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Lioness season two, Nicole admitted, “I wish my mama was here”

“That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here”.

Sharing more of an insight into the difficult period of time in her life, Kidman got teary as she confessed, “It’s been hard. It’s a hard road. I’m hanging in there”.

The news of Nicole’s mum’s passing was first announced at Venice Film Festival on September 7 when she was unable to accept her award for Best Actress for her role in Babygirl.

Director Halina Reijn read a statement on Kidman’s behalf that said, “Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed”.

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken”.

The Big Little Lies star first broke her social media silence on Janelle’s passing on September 13 when she explained, “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week”.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other”.