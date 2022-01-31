Nicola Coughlan shares powerful statement on body-shaming

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan has shared a powerful message with her Twitter followers, “begging” them to stop commenting on her body or appearance.

Taking to the social media platform on Sunday evening, the 35-year-old Galway native got honest about being on the receiving end of so many people’s opinions.

“Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me,” Nicola stated alongside a mirror-selfie from her hotel room in New York. “Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being,” she added.

Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me.

Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look- pic.twitter.com/PjANvkhd3h — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) January 30, 2022

“It’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”

“If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly,” she concluded.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Nicola has had to speak out against people dumping their opinions on her. Before the Golden Globes last year, a podcaster Amanda Richards made sweeping statements on Twitter about the Derry Girls star’s choice to wear a cute cardigan with her stunning Molly Godard gown.

“The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes, bc no matter how hot and stylish you are, if you’re a fat girl there will always be a black cardigan you think about wearing, then decide against, but ultimately wear bc you feel like you have to,” Amanda’s tweet read.

Standing behind her outfit choice, Nicola addressed the podcaster, tweeting, “I thought the cardigan looked ace, Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses, that's where the idea came from, also I have a name.”

Ultimately, the lesson here is that if you have an opinion about a stranger’s appearance (and yes, celebrities are strangers to you), then it’s probably best to keep it to yourself.