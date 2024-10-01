Nicki Minaj pens sweet tribute for son to mark his 4th birthday

Nicki Minaj is celebrating her son!

The Super Bass singer and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their son into the world in September 2020.

Nicki, who is yet to reveal her baby boy’s name but refers to him as Papa Bear, is marking her tot’s fourth birthday.

To commemorate the special occasion, Minaj has taken to social media to share a heartwarming tribute for her son.

On Instagram, Nicki unveiled a collection of adorable photos and videos to her 227M Instagram followers that shows special moments from throughout her son’s childhood.

Some throwback snaps show Papa Bear when he was a small baby, while other videos show the toddler dancing in front of the TV.

In the caption of the post, Nicki penned, “Dear #PapaBear, Happy 4th birthday, buddy. You’ve made mama & daddy so happy. Since you were in mama’s tummy, you gave me a whole new meaning to life. Hope”.

“May God watch over you always & guide your path. No weapon formed against you will prosper. In Jesus name we pray. Amen”, she added.

Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot in October 2019 before they went on to welcome the birth of their son together the following year.

Last year, during an interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old opened up about experiencing mum-guilt as she explained, “I think that deep down inside, I believed that once I had a family, I would just lose the desire to make music. I would always tell people, ‘Watch, when I have a child I’m going to cook every meal for him and bake cookies every day’”.

“Maybe subconsciously I hoped my focus would just be on being a mother, and I looked forward to that idea. It felt like a relief. But what happens is that you find out you have to work”.

The Anaconda singer added, "Well, if I’m going to have mom guilt regardless, I might as well continue doing the only thing I know how to freaking do, which is make music”.