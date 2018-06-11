Nicki Minaj and Future announce Irish gig and we need tickets

Global hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj and Future announce they’ll be hitting the road together for the first time on their NickiHndrxx tour today, stopping off at Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday, 15 March 2019.

The NickiHndrxx tour will be a can’t miss outing for fans of the hitmakers who dominate the modern hip-hop and mainstream charts.

The multi-award winning artists are also known for their high energy performances of their chart-topping hits. Together, they are bound to bring the heat to the stage for an unforgettable night on this massive joint tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 15 at 10 am.

Minaj is set to release her fourth full-length studio album “Queen” on August 10.

Tickets cost from €66.50 including booking and facility fees.