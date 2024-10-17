Nick Knowles undergoes first of two surgeries for Strictly injuries

Nick Knowles has shared an update on his recovery from two injuries he sustained during his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

During the second week of the competition, the TV presenter injured his arm while he was changing a tyre on his car.

Then, one week later, Nick was forced to miss Strictly’s Movie Week when he sustained an injury to his knee during rehearsals.

The DIY: SOS host managed to recover for the following week of the competition, but he was subsequently knocked out of Strictly after losing the dance-off to singer Shayne Ward.

Now, a few days after his Strictly exit, Nick has officially undergone the first of two surgeries to fix his injuries.

Earlier today, the 62-year-old took to his Instagram stories to post a video of himself making his way into hospital.

“Good morning, it’s really, really early on Thursday. I’m heading into hospital to have the first of my two operations this morning,” Nick explained.

“They’re going to reattach my bicep, which was the first thing I managed to damage during my time at Strictly – although I didn’t do it on Strictly, I did it when I changed a wheel on my car. A really unlucky accident,” he detailed.

Several hours later, Nick shared another video of himself in hospital after his surgery.

“So, just woken up from my op and all went well by all accounts. I have a reattached bicep now!” he exclaimed.

“A bit of physio over the next two or three months and all should be right as rain and back to 100%, I think. So, that’s one down, and one to go on my knee,” Nick added.

Following his exit from Strictly last weekend, the TV star took to Instagram to share his appreciation for his dance partner Luba Mushtuk, noting that she made him “fall in love with dancing”.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t take you further into the competition because people should get to see the lovely dances you prepared in advance,” Nick wrote, adding: “For me you will always be the Queen of the dance. Thank you."