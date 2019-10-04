Nick Carter and wife welcome baby #2 after miscarriage heartache

Huge congratulations are in order for Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt who have welcomed their second child together.

The doting dad took to Twitter to confirm their joyous news.

He revealed that Lauren gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on October 2.

“10-2-19 my wife and I received the most beautiful gift a Father and Mother could ever ask for,” he wrote.

“We are overjoyed to announce that we welcomed into our family and this world a healthy beautiful baby girl. She came back to us. God is real!!” the dad added.

The dad even added the #rainbowbaby to honour the baby they lost last year. A rainbow baby is a baby born shortly after the loss of a previous baby due to miscarriage, stillbirth or death in infancy.

The term symbolises the rainbow that often comes after a storm.

Nick and Lauren experienced the most harrowing loss in September 2018. Lauren suffered a tragic miscarriage when she was three months pregnant. The mum was expecting a baby girl.

The I Want It That Way singer stated at the time, “God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months.”

The dad added: “I'm heartbroken. It was a little sister for Odin.”

Nick and Lauren are already parents to three-year-old son, Odin.

We can’t wait to find out what name they chose for their darling daughter.